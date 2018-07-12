David Accam delighted to score for Philadelphia Union in victory over former club Chicago Fire in MLS

Philadelphia Union forward David Accam has expressed delight in scoring his first goal of the season in the MLS against his former club Chicago Fire.

The Ghana striker scored a last minute winner as Union beat Chicago Fire 4-3 to move fifth in the Eastern Conference. Accam joined Union at the start of the season but has struggled to replicate last seasons form.

However, before Wednesday’s game, Accam didn’t have a single goal or an assist in 16 appearances, and he had lost his starting spot on the right wing in May.

"I think every last minute winner is amazing,' Accam said after the game. "Also my first goal for this season. For me I have worked hard and I think this goal will be ranked higher in my career," he added.

"For sure, I needed this goal to get going and for me I'm so happy I got this goal and it's even much better because it came in Chicago," he smile. "So may be, I'm used to scoring here that's why."

Meanwhile, with a place in the play off at stake, the pacy winger admitted the win was important to lift them up the table.

"It's huge for us because they are our direct rivals for the 6th or fifth position for play offs so for us that was what we were thinking in training to come here and get the tree points and we had it so we are above the Fire," he concluded.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin