David Accam disappointed after Columbus Crew let lead slip to draw against Toronto FC

Ghana winger David Accam says he is disappointed after his Columbus Crew side conceded late to draw with Toronto FC in the MLS on Saturday.

Accam gave the Gold and Blacks a lead in the 82nd minute but Toronto FC equalized in the 90th minute to level the score at 2-2.

Pedro Santos had leveled the score at 1-1 after Jonathan Osorio had given Toronto a first half lead.

The results leaves Crew with the arduos task of fight for a place in the MLS play-offs with five games remaining in the regular season.

"I was really disappointed because I thought we played very well, especially in the second half," he said after the game.

"We created so many chances. These games are the difference between making playoffs and not making playoffs.

"Again, today we let ourselves down, we were much better and we should have won this game by four or five goals but we didn’t so, for us I’m disappointed, I think we let ourselves down.

Accam, who came on in the 80th minute revealed despite the competition in the team, he is ready to give his best regardless.

"There is a lot of competition in the team, especially in the wing position. We have a lot of good players and everyone is capable of starting and doing well, so for me it’s about being ready and being ready to make an impact any time I get a chance," he said.

"Yeah for sure, because you know someone can take your position so any chance you get, you have to take advantage. That’s what I try to do every time and I know most of the guys to do the same."

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin