David Accam nominated for MLS Player of the Week

Ghana forward David Accam has been nominated for the Major League Soccer Player for the Week after inspiring Philadelphia Union to a 3-0 win over Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Accam scored a brace, which he dedicated to his father father as Union defeated the Gold and Blacks to record their first win of the season at the Talen Energy Stadium.

The striker is up for the award against Kenny Saief of FC Cincinnati, Los Angeles FC midfielder Walker Zimmerman and Orlando City’s Sacha Kljestan.

David Accam expects a better season in 2019 after struggling since joining from Chicago Fire last season.