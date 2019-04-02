David Accam's sublime finish against Cincinnati FC nominated for MLS goal of the week

Philadelphia Union winger David Accam's strike against Cincinnati FC has been nominated for the goal of the week in the Major League Soccer.

Accam put the finishing touches on the Union's 2-0 win at FC Cincinnati on Saturday night with a swerving run around two unfortunate defenders.

Wearing "Titi" on his jersey for the first time in MLS in honor of his father, Accam scored for the second straight match and notched an assist for the second match in a row as well.

Accam was involved in the opening goal through Marco Fabian in the 47th minute

He centred a pass to Fabian who slammed a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Spencer Richey.

Last week, he scored a brace in the win over Columbus Crew and dedicated the goals to his late father.

He was subsequently named in the MLS Team of the Week.

WATCH VIDEO OF GOAL BELOW