David Akologo: Meet the Ghanaian goalkeeper making waves in Bolivia

David Akologo, a Ghanaian goalkeeper based in Bolivia, is gradually building a reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in South America.

Having returned from a lengthy injury layoff, the Club Aurora goalkeeper was the star of the Bolivian Classico as he helped his side secure an important victory over Jorge Wilstermann.

It was his second game since his injury comeback, and the 25-year-old has already kept two clean sheets, earning Aurora four points in their last two games.

"I am very happy to be back and hopefully help my club achieve its goals this season," he said.

Akologo first joined Aurora in 2021 from Cochabamba FC, but left after six months to play for Enrique Happ before the Bolivian giants re-signed him in January 2023.

The former Lazio FC goalkeeper has since been an integral member of the team and is already courting attention from Europe.

"For now I am in Bolivia, I am still young and will take my chances when the opportunities present themselves. However, my main priority in Aurora and I am ready to give my best to the club," he added.

The talented shot-stopper is expected to start for Aurora in the game against Nacional Potosi on Sunday.