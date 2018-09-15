David Atanga excited to make three assists as Greuther Furth defeat Holstien Kiel

Ghanaian youngster David Atanga was sensational as Greuther Furth beat Holstien Kiel in the Bundesliga II on Saturday.

The 21 year old played full throttle and was influential after creating three goals as the home side continued with their good start to the season with a 4-1 win.

After a barren first half, Greuther Furth were explosive in the second and Atanga says the team analyze their opponents at half time to find their weakness.

"For me, it's important to get the three points and help the team, and in the end I made three assists and that did us a lot of good, which is important to me, we did not watch the opponent that well In the second half, we looked closely at how they play and analyze well, and we noticed that we made a lot of sprints forwards and backwards, and in the end, who scores in the front counts and we have used our opportunities, " he said after the game.

German forward Daniel Keita-Ruel opened the scoring in the 52nd minute after a lackluster first half.

Yesuke Igeduechi doubled the lead eight minutes later before Keita-Ruel added his second in the 83rd minute.

Holstien Kiel pulled one back through Benjamin Girth with three minutes left on the clock.

American forward Julian Green sealed victory for the home side with a last minute strike.

