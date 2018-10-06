GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

David Atanga on target as Greuther Furth share spoils with Regensburg

Published on: 06 October 2018
David Atanga on target as Greuther Furth share spoils with Regensburg
15.09.2018 --- Fussball --- Saison 2018 2019 --- 2. Fussball - Bundesliga --- 05. Spieltag: SpVgg Greuther Fürth ( Kleeblatt ) - SV Holstein Kiel ( Störche ) --- Foto: Sport-/Pressefoto Wolfgang Zink / MeZi --- --- DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video ---David Atanga (20, SpVgg Greuther Fürth ) Johannes van den Bergh (15, Holstein Kiel )

Ghanaian midfielder David Atanga registered his name on the scoresheet for Greuther Furth in their 1-1 stalemate with Regensburg in the German Bundesliga 2 on Saturday.

The 21-year-old enforcer opened the scoring for the Shamrocks in the 49th minute after connecting beautifully to Tobias Mohr’s sleek pass.

Greuther Furth could not hold on to the lead as Marco Gruttner secured a point for the visitors on the 75th minute.

Atanga lasted 76 minutes of the game.

He joined Greuther Furth on a season-long loan deal from Austrian side Red Bulls Salzburg.

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations