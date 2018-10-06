David Atanga on target as Greuther Furth share spoils with Regensburg

Ghanaian midfielder David Atanga registered his name on the scoresheet for Greuther Furth in their 1-1 stalemate with Regensburg in the German Bundesliga 2 on Saturday.

The 21-year-old enforcer opened the scoring for the Shamrocks in the 49th minute after connecting beautifully to Tobias Mohr’s sleek pass.

Greuther Furth could not hold on to the lead as Marco Gruttner secured a point for the visitors on the 75th minute.

Atanga lasted 76 minutes of the game.

He joined Greuther Furth on a season-long loan deal from Austrian side Red Bulls Salzburg.