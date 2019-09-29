David Atanga registers assist for Holstein Kiel against former Club

Ghana winger David Atanga made his debut for German Bundesliga II side Holstein Kiel against his former team Greuther-Fürth as Kiel trash Furth by 3-0

The 22-year old winger started his first game for the Storks after being signed as one of the most expensive players in the history of the team based in the city of Kiel.

The fast feet winger who also plays as a second striker made his trade mark run from the center circle to the left side of Kiel's to provide a Robben-like assist to Makana Baku to make it 2-0 in the 49th minute after they took the lead in the first half through Janni Serra.

Baku add the third for the visitors in the 61st minute after Ghana's Hans Nunoo Sarpei gave the ball away in the midfield which was unlike him as the Kleebatt had to lose all three points at the Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer in Fürth.

The former Redbull Salzburg and Ghana U20 playmaker will hoping to get more opportunities from stopgap coach O. Werner after Tim Walter was sacked last week after series of bad results.