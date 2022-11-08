David Duncan blames ‘naivety and immaturity’ for Medeama defeat to Great Olympics

Medeama coach David Duncan says naivety and immaturity on the part of his players resulted in their defeat to Great Olympics on Monday.

Medeama lost 1-0 in Accra after conceding in the 80th minute. The result left Duncan disappointed as it meant they have lost back-to-back games after losing to Aduana Stars in previous week.

“It was a cagy game, we never in our wildest imagination concede the fact that we were coming up against a team that we could run over so in the first half we tried as much as possible to stay in the game for as long as last it lasted and perhaps take our chances if it came up and we were trying to operate most of the time from the wide arrears where we knew Olympics were a bit vulnerable because we played three at the back.”

“And I think that a couple of times we call them on the back foot but I told you prior to the game, most of the guys who are playing now, you probably know their profiles, Moro Musah, this is his first game ever in GFA organized competition but you saw the kind of output that he delivered this afternoon, Hafiz, and Fodjour same”

“So, all I can say is, we could have made the game easier for ourselves in the first half we didn’t do that because of naivety and immaturity on the part of the players,” he said.

Medeama who are currently 12th face Asante Kotoko in their next game on Saturday.