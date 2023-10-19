David Duncan celebrates late Cecil Jones Attuquayefio on his birthday

Former Black Stars assistant coach David Duncan paid tribute to the late Cecil Jones Attuquayefio on what would have been his 79th birthday.

Cecil Jones Attuquayefio, a revered figure in Ghana's football history, achieved remarkable success during his coaching career. He notably led Accra Hearts of Oak to win the treble, which included the CAF Champions League in 2000.

Unfortunately, his life was cut short when he passed away on May 12, 2015, due to throat cancer. His contributions to Ghanaian football continue to be celebrated and remembered.

David Duncan was among the coaches who were mentored by Jones and achieved success with clubs in Ghana, as well as with the national U17 male team (Black Starlets) in 1995.

In a tweet, David Duncan celebrated the late veteran coach with words of inspiration, saying, "Remembering what would have been the birthday today of The Best ever there was, and still is in the business. Keep Resting Well; 'The Sir'!"

David Duncan's last coaching role was with Medeama SC in 2022.

Attuquayefio's coaching achievements include being named African Coach of the Year in 2000.