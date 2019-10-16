David Duncan pops up on the radar of Karela United

Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coach David Duncan has popped up on the radar of Karela United as replacement for Johnson Smith.

The experienced tactician is believed to be the ideal replacement for Johnson Smith who joined Asante Kotoko as assistant coach over the weekend.

Duncan has been out of work since leaving the Porcupine Warriors in dramatic circumstances two seasons ago.

Meanwhile, reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com indicates that Karela United are set to begin negotiations with tough talking gaffer.

Mallam Yahaya, formerly of New Edubiase and King Failsal is another name to have also popped up on Karela's list of coaches for the job.

Karela United have been impressive since gaining promotion to the top flight and were runners up in the Normalisation Committee Tier Special Competition.

David Duncan previously managed Ashantigold, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.