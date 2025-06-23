David Hickson Gyedu scores in KFUM's win over Strømsgodset

David Hickson Gyedu scored his first goal of the 2025 Eliteserien season as KFUM Oslo stunned StrÃ¸msgodset with a dominant 5-0 victory at KFUM Arena on Sunday.

The Norwegian-Ghanaian midfielder opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, latching onto a pass from Jonas Hjorth before finishing with precision from close range. It was a well-timed goal that lifted the home fans and opened the floodgates.

Obilor Okeke followed up with a brace in the 59th and 82nd minutes, while Hjorth got on the scoresheet in the 69th minute with a tidy finish of his own. Teodor Haltvik rounded off the rout deep into stoppage time, sealing an emphatic win.

Gyedu, who started and played 78 minutes, impressed with his work rate and composure in midfield. It was a memorable afternoon for KFUM, who not only earned their first-ever win over StrÃ¸msgodset but also handed them a heavy defeat.

The win moves KFUM further up the table as they shift focus to their Cup clash against LillestrÃ¸m on June 25.