David Moyes clarifies Mohammed Kudus' substitute role in West Ham Premier League matches

West Ham United manager David Moyes, is standing firm in his approach and has called on the club's supporters to trust his carefully planned methods regarding the management of Mohammed Kudus.

Despite increasing calls from fans to include rising star Mohammed Kudus in the starting lineup, Moyes has continued to use the 23-year-old as a substitute in all of his five appearances.

David Moyes' decision on Kudus was vindicated during a pivotal moment in their recent match against Newcastle United. The Ghana star climbed off the bench to make history by scoring an 89th-minute equaliser. This crucial goal rescued a point for the Hammers as they battled to a 2-2 draw at the packed London Stadium.

Regarding Kudus, Moyes stated, "He (Kudus) will be in the team for years to come so we are not in a huge hurry. The team is getting good results (so there’s no need to change at the moment). But he can play a big role in the future."

Kudus has been making a significant impact for West Ham United, not only in the Premier League but also in the UEFA Europa League, where he has already scored two goals.