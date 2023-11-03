David Moyes credits assistant coach John Heitinga for insights on Mohammed Kudus and Edson Álvarez

West Ham manager David Moyes, has acknowledged the valuable input of his assistant coach, John Heitinga, in the acquisition of Ghana star Mohammed Kudus and Mexico defensive midfielder Edson Álvarez.

Heitinga joined Moyes's backroom staff during the summer, bringing with him extensive knowledge of both players from his time at Ajax.

Moyes expressed his appreciation for Heitinga's insights, stating, "John Heitinga helped me when he was at Ajax. I spoke to him a couple of times, not just about Mohammed Kudus but also Edson Álvarez too, and he gave me really good reports on both of them," Moyes said.

"So obviously John has worked with them before, knows them well and can give us a bit more insight about how Mohammed plays, and can help us understand how we can get the best out of him as well," he added.

Mohammed Kudus, in particular, has made a significant impact at West Ham, scoring four goals, including a spectacular goal in the recent EFL Cup victory against Arsenal.

Both Kudus and Edson Álvarez are expected to be key players in West Ham's upcoming Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday, further validating the importance of Heitinga's insights and the positive results they have yielded.