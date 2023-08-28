David Moyes excited to welcome Mohammed Kudus to West Ham United

West Ham United manager David Moyes has expressed his enthusiasm for the club's new signing Mohammed Kudus, who recently completed his move from Ajax.

The versatile attacking midfielder has signed a five-year contract with an option for an additional season, and Moyes is looking forward to having him on board.

Moyes highlighted Kudus' impressive track record, particularly his standout performances in the UEFA Champions League where he scored four goals in six group-stage appearances for Ajax last season.

The manager expressed his delight in securing a player of Kudus' calibre, citing the pull and appeal of West Ham United as a key factor in attracting top talent like him.

Moyes stated, "I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Mohammed to West Ham United."

"He’s a terrific young talent, who has already shone at the very highest level for Ajax in the Champions League and made well over 150 senior appearances at the age of 23 – so it was no surprise to see so many top clubs chasing his signature this summer.

"The fact we’ve been able to attract a player of his undoubted quality to London Stadium shows the pull West Ham have now – the Board and Tim deserve huge credit for getting this one over the line."

Kudus will certainly get West Ham fans excited and should score a few goals in the process.