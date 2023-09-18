David Moyes impressed with Mohammed Kudus despite delay in full debut

West Ham manager David Moyes has expressed satisfaction with new signing of Mohammed Kudus despite not giving him a starting role in his first two matches.

The Black Stars attacker made a switch from Ajax Amsterdam to West Ham in the summer transfer window signing a five-year deal in a deal worth €41.5million (£35.6m) plus €3m (£2.5m) in add-ons.

Despite being already liked by many fans in London, the 23-year-old is yet to make a start at the club having already featured in two games where he climbed from the bench. Kudus made his debut in injury time for the Hammers before the international break in a Premier League match which saw West Ham win 2-1 over Luton Town.

The former FC Nordsjaelland player also featured for West Ham when they fell to champions Manchester City by losing 3-1 at the London stadium.

While many fans have expressed their disappointment in Moyes' decision to start Kudus from the bench in both games, the former Everton boss says it will take time for the player to settle. He goes on to commend the Right to Dream Academy graduate stating: “Been brilliant; Edson and James have done a brilliant job and have started the season incredibly well. We might need to wait a little bit more time for Dinos (Konstantinos Mavropanos) and Mo (Mohammed Kudus) to get settled in, but overall I am really pleased with how they have started.”