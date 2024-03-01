David Moyes pleased with Mohammed Kudus' presence despite West Ham's challenges

West Ham United manager David Moyes has emphasised the crucial role played by Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus in bolstering his team's performance.

Moyes lauded Kudus for his dynamic contributions alongside Lucas PaquetÃ¡ and Jarrod Bowen, citing their collective strength as a key asset for the team.

With a busy period on the horizon for West Ham United, Moyes expressed confidence in his trio's ability to secure vital points in the upcoming matches. Speaking about Lucas PaquetÃ¡'s return from injury, Moyes stated, "I was a bit concerned about him coming back from injury, but he was great. We've got a busy period coming up, and players like him are going to be very important."

Reflecting on the recent match against Brentford, Moyes highlighted the impact of having Lucas PaquetÃ¡, Mohammed Kudus, and Jarrod Bowen in top form, stating, "With him, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen firing, we're in a good place."

West Ham United's next challenge is against Everton on Saturday, followed by a Europa League clash with SC Freiburg, and a Premier League encounter against Burnley on March 10. Moyes will be relying on the combined prowess of his attacking trio to navigate through this crucial stretch of fixtures.

Mohammed Kudus, who joined West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam in the summer, has made an immediate impact with six goals and two assists in the Premier League. A

s Moyes looks to maintain the team's momentum, the 23-year-old's contributions are expected to play a pivotal role in West Ham's pursuit of success in both domestic and European competitions.