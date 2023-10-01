David Moyes reveals John Heitinga's influence in Mohammed Kudus' move to West Ham"

West Ham United manager David Moyes has shed light on the role played by former Dutch defender John Heitinga in the signing of Ghanaian sensation Mohammed Kudus.

Having worked together at Ajax, both Kudus and Heitinga switched camps to West Ham United before with Heitinga initially taking on the role of an assistant coach at the Premier League club prior to Kudus's arrival in the summer transfer window.

According to Moyes, Heitinga played a pivotal role in facilitating the acquisition of the Ghanaian star for the club.

“I met Johnny in the summer a couple of times before I brought him in,” Moyes said. “I’d had some meetings him but I was also asking him about the Ajax players and what might be there.

“I didn’t know I was going to end up getting them because they were two lads on our list of recruitment. We were keen on getting Joao Palhinha from Fulham and we didn’t get him. We were obviously looking to see who we could try and get after that. James Ward-Prowse was high on my list no matter what.

“But I was able to talk to Johnny about Edson and then Mo when he started to become a consideration. Steven Pienaar has been at Ajax as well and he was one of my ex-players [at Everton] so I phoned him about them too.”

Kudus has already scored two goals for West Ham United in the UEFA Europa League and made four substitute appearances in the English Premier League.