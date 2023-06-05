David Ocloo admits Hearts of Oak in 'difficult position' after RTU defeat

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, David Ocloo has conceded that his side are in a precarious situation after losing to RTU in Accra on Sunday, June 4 2023.

The Phobians broke the deadlock through Linda Mtange on 35 minutes but Hearts old boy, Abdul Manaf Umar restored parity for the visitors right at the start of the second half.

With Hearts down to 10 men, The Pride of The North capitalized on their numerical advantage as Stephen Badu Dankwah netted what proved to the winner on 80 minutes.

The defeat leaves the Premier League giants in 11th position on the league standings with 45 points. Their final league match is an arduous trip to The Golden City Park to play Berekum Chelsea, and they must win to avoid the drop.

"A very difficult position but this is football. Like they (RTU) came and beat us here. We can also go and beat others there," Ocloo told StarTimes at full time.

By Suleman Asante