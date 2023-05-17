GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
David Ocloo assigned to take charge until end of season - Hearts of Oak

Published on: 17 May 2023
Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has clarified that coach David Ocloo will be in charge of the club until the end of the season.

Following the departure of Slavko Matic, Ocloo, the club's assistant coach, has taken over as temporary manager.

Following a dismal run of performances, the Serbian trainer who replaced Samuel Boadu on a two-year contract was forced out of training. He later reported the incident to the police, who recommended him to avoid the club.

Since then, Ocloo has managed the club in a series of matches. Responding to questions on the update of a new coach, Opare Addo stated that, Ocloo will be in charge until the end of the season and will be supported to achieve the team's desired goal at the end of the season

"For now, David Ocloo has been tasked to lead the team and he is the one that has to be supported by all to achieve the best result," Opare told Accra-based MAX FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.

The Phobians will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways after losing to Samartex. They will lock horns with second-placed Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

