David Ocloo describes Hearts thrashing by Medeama as ‘embarrassing’

Hearts of Oak tactician, David Ocloo has conceded that their 5-1 slaughtering by Medeama on Sunday, May 21 2023 is shameful.

Madeama swept aside the Premier League giants at the Accra Sports Stadium as they leapfrogged Aduana to reach the summit of the league standings.

The Mauve and Yellow showed they meant business by opening the scoring in the 17th minute through Derrick Fordjour but The Phobians restored parity through a Salifu Ibrahim spot kick on 31 minutes.

Medeama took the lead again a minute later when they were also awarded a penalty, and up stepped Vincent Atinga to beat Ayi. Jonathan Sowah scored before the break to make it 3-1.

Hearts of Oak fought back in the second half, but the visitors didn’t wilt under pressure as Sowah netted his second in the 84th minute to put the game beyond Ocloo’s side.

Kwasi Donsu heaped more misery on the Phobians by scoring five minutes later to make it 5-1.

Ocloo told StarTimes’ Nana Darkwa Gyasi: “It’s very embarrassing like you said. We came with a plan but nothing worked today and congratulations to Medeama. They played very well and very clinical.”

The Phobians are 7th on the league standings on 45 points, 8 points behind new leaders Medeama.

By Suleman Asante