David Ocloo gives up on title chase after Medeama hammer Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak tactician, David Ocloo has conceded that his side cannot win the Premier League title this season after their 5-1 walloping at home by Medeama on Sunday, May 21 2023.

Madeama leapfrogged Aduana to reach the summit of the league standings after annihilating the Premier League giants at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Mauve and Yellow showed they meant business by opening the scoring in the 17th minute through Derrick Fordjour, but The Phobians levelled through a Salifu Ibrahim spot kick on 31 minutes.

Medeama restored their lead a minute later when they were also awarded a penalty, and up stepped Vincent Atinga to beat Ayi. Jonathan Sowah scored before the break to make it 3-1.

Hearts of Oak came into the second half strongly, but the visitors didn’t wilt under pressure as Sowah netted his second in the 84th minute to put the game beyond Ocloo’s boys.

Kwasi Donsu heaped more misery on the Phobians by scoring five minutes later to make it 5-1.

Ocloo admits the league title is now out of Heart’s reach. He told StarTimes at full time: “Yeah, yeah, it is over. We play now to get a respectable position”

The Phobians are 7th on the league standings on 45 points, 8 points behind new leaders Medeama.

By Suleman Asante