David Ocloo hails ‘gallant’ Hearts players for taming Accra Lions

Hearts of Oak No. 2 David Ocloo has lauded his side for their hard-fought 1-0 victory over city rivals Accra Lions on Wednesday, March 29 2013 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians responded positively after their 3-0 slaughtering by Karela at CAM Park at their last outing as they played with urgency against an impressive Lions team.

The solitary goal of the cagey encounter with Lions was scored by Linda Mtange on 64 minutes. It was the Congolese midfielder’s first Hearts goal.

An excited Ocloo was full praise for his team after full time.

“I am very very satisfied. You could see they fought gallantly and I am so much proud of them and I will encourage them to keep it up, to keep it going this way,” he told StarTimes.

Hearts are 4th on the League standing with 38 points, 4 points adrift League leaders Aduana and are away to Dawu to play Dreams FC for their next game.

