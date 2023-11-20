David Ocloo is hopeful win over Medeama will be a turning point Kotoko

Asante Kotoko assistant coach, David Ocloo is confident their narrow victory over defending champions, Medeama will mark an end to their premier league struggles.

The Porcupine Warriors beat Medeama 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, November 19 2023 courtesy of Mohammed Sherif’s spot kick on 62 minutes.

This was Prosper Ogum’s third win in 11 matches which ended their five-match winless streak. They are currently 12th on the league standings with 13 points.

Ocloo believes the win will give them the impetus for a turnaround. He told StarTimes at full time: “Congratulations to them. This should be the turning point."

Kotoko are away to Legon Cities for their next match.

By Suleman Asante