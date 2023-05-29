David Ocloo left frustrated by misfiring Hearts of Oak in Legon Cities loss

Hearts of Oak coach, David Ocloo has revealed that he cannot wrap his head around his team’s goal scoring challenges.

The Phobians were away to Legon Cities at the El Wak Stadium on Sunday, May 28 2023 and were hoping to redeem their image after their 5-1 hammering by Medeama last weekend.

Hearts of Oak fell behind to Kofi Kordzi’s strike in stoppage time of the first half. The Royals held on to that solitary goal to ensure Hearts suffered a third consecutive defeat.

The Phobians tried without success to find the equalizer after recess. Despite creating the chances, they failed to make them count much to the displeasure of Ocloo.

He told StarTimes at full time: “I don’t understand because at training chances like this you see them finishing. Even difficult chances you see them scoring but, in the game, begging chances and they go abegging. It’s unfortunate.”

Hearts of Oak are in 8th position on the league standings with 45 points and will host RTU for their next match.