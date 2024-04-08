David Ocloo promises to make Asante Kotoko fans ‘laugh once again’

Asante Kotoko No. 2, David Ocloo has vowed to put the smiles back on the faces of fans of the club when they host Nsoatreman on Thursday.

The Porcupine Warriors are without a win in their last five matches and Ocloo admits it is "very bad" for the fans.

After losing four games on the spin, Kotoko played out a goalless draw away to Bechem United last weekend but Ocloo is confident his team can redeem themselves in their next match.

He told StarTimes post-match: “They should expect a good game. Much improvement upon this and I promise them, we are going to make them laugh once again.”

By Suleman Asante