David Ocloo remains hopeful Hearts can win Premier League

Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo has revealed that winning the Premier League title is still a possibility for his side.

The Phobians returned to league play on Sunday at home to Nsoatreman at the Accra Sports Stadium. Hearts were 2-1 winners courtesy an early Nsoatreman own goal and Yaw Baafi's superb strike on 66 minutes. The visitors however pulled one back through Samuel Ofori.

The win moves the Phobians to 3rd position on the league standings, 5 points behind leaders Aduana, and Ocloo is not ruling out the likelihood of Hearts being crowned champions.

He told StarTimes: "Yeah it's possible. We will continue working hard and see. If at the end of the season we're on top we will be grateful but we are working hard for that."

The Phobians are away to Bechem United for their next match.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante