David Ocloo returns to Kotoko as assistant coach after leaving Hearts of Oak

Published on: 25 July 2023
David Ocloo returns to Kotoko as assistant coach after leaving Hearts of Oak
David Ocloo

David Ocloo has made a return to Asante Kotoko as an assistant coach after recently leaving Hearts of Oak, sources have told Ghaansoccernet. 

He is set to resume his previous role under Prosper Narteh, his former boss who has also returned to the club as head coach.

The duo had previously led Asante Kotoko to victory in the Ghana Premier League two seasons ago before parting ways with the club due to reported issues with management.

With the team failing to secure any trophies in the previous season, their reunion is expected to bring renewed energy and expertise to the Porcupine Warriors. Fans are hopeful that the dynamic coaching duo can guide the team back to success in the upcoming season.

Ocloo would work under the guidance of the four-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) of which Prosper Narteh is a part. Other members are Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, a chartered accountant and the Kontomponiaferehene, former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi will also be serving as the administrative manager.

