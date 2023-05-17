David Ocloo to lead Hearts of Oak until end of the season - Opare Addo

Hearts of Oak's Public Relations Officer Kwame Opare Addo has announced that David Ocloo will remain in charge of the club until the end of the season.

Ocloo, who initially served as an assistant coach, has been leading the team on an interim basis following the departure of Slavko Matic.

Matic, the Serbian trainer who took over on a two-year contract after Samuel Boadu's departure, was forced out of training due to a string of poor results.

Opare said on Accra-based MAX FM, "For now, David Ocloo has been tasked to lead the team, and he is the one that has to be supported by all to achieve the best result."

Currently, Hearts of Oak sit in fifth place with 45 points after playing 30 games. Following a disappointing 3-2 defeat against FC Samartex 1996 in their most recent match, the Phobians are eager to return to winning ways.

They will have an opportunity to do so when they host second-placed Medeama SC this weekend.