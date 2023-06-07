David Ocloo unfit for Hearts coaching job - National Chapters Organizer Abass Sule

National Organizer for the supporters group of Accra Hearts of Oak, Abass Sule has asserted that the club's interim coach David Ocloo is not good enough to be handed the job permanently.

According to Abass, Ocloo has still not garnered the requisite experience, and has no major accomplishments to land him that role.

Ocloo took over as stopgap coach after the Phobians parted ways with Serbian tactician Slavko Matic.

The Premier League giants are currently in a precarious position on the league standings as relegation stares them in the face. They have lost six of their last seven games and their last game away to Berekum Chelsea is a must win to avoid the drop.

Abass told Kessben Sports: "Hearts of Oak needs instant results which Ocloo can't give us. Ocloo is not a coach with a track record we can point to and say we are giving him some time because of his past record. We have to get someone who is better so that Ocloo can learn from him."

By Suleman Asante