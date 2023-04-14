David Oppong Afrane prays against injuries for King Faisal

King Faisal starlet David Oppong Afrane is hoping his teammates together with himself remain fit until the end of the season as they seek to end on a high note.

The team is currently finding form after getting rid of Jimmy Cobblah a few weeks ago having recorded two wins and a draw in their last Premier League games. The Insha Allah Boys are FA Cup contenders as well after eliminating Aduana Stars from the competition to reach the semifinals last Sunday.

The 20-year-old believes if they can be consistent with what they have begun, then injuries must be away from the playing body.

"We are praying for an injury-free period until the end of the season so that we can be able to achieve our target. We hope to continue with our current form until the end of the season," he told GPL Express on TV3.

King Faisal are preparing for their next game against Dreams FC where their coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu gets to meet his former Club on Sunday, April 16.

King Faisal lie in the 10th position with 32 points after 25 matches in the Ghana Premier League. Their opponents Dreams FC are also 14th with a point less than King Faisal.