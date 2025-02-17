Davis Mensah scores as Mantova hold Palermo

Italian-Ghanaian attacker Davis Mensah found the net as Mantova fought back to secure a 2-2 draw against Palermo at Stadio Renzo Barbera in Serie B's Round 26.

Palermo drew first blood in the 26th minute when Valerio Verre unleashed a stunning right-footed effort from outside the box, curling it into the top corner. Mantova, however, roared back immediately after halftime. Just seconds into the second half, Federico Artioli slipped a precise through ball to Mensah, who fired a right-footed shot into the bottom corner, leveling the score at 1-1.

The visitors took the lead in the 57th minute when Fabrizio Brignani nodded in a well-placed Salvatore Burrai corner. But Mantova’s advantage was short-lived. A defensive lapse saw Palermo awarded a penalty in the 68th minute, which Joel Pohjanpalo coolly converted.

Palermo went down to ten men moments later when Pietro Ceccaroni saw red for violent conduct, but Mantova failed to capitalize.

With both teams yet to register a win in their head-to-head history, another draw added to their stalemate record.