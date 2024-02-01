DCOP Lydia Donkor appointed Chairperson of Ghana FA Security Committee

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the appointment of DCOP Lydia Donkor, Director-General of the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB), as the Chairperson of its Security Committee.

DCOP Donkor brings extensive experience in crowd control and public safety, having served as a lawyer with the Ghana Police Service for 24 years.

DCOP Donkor's appointment is part of efforts by the GFA to enhance the safety and security of spectators, players, and officials at match venues. Her expertise in managing crowds and ensuring public safety will be instrumental in achieving this goal.

Joining DCOP Donkor on the Security Committee is FIFA and CAF Safety and Security Officer Nick Owusu (Capt. Retd.), who serves as Vice Chairman.

Nick has a decade of experience in safety and security issues, having worked with the Confederation of African Football and FIFA.

The committee also includes three additional members: Emmanuel Osei, Felix Bewu, and Richard Ebo Dougan.

Their combined expertise and experience will help ensure the success of the Security Committee's mission.

The GFA is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all stakeholders involved in football, and the establishment of the Security Committee is a critical step towards achieving this objective.

With experienced professionals like DCOP Donkor and Nick Owusu at the helm, the association is confident that it can deliver on its promise to protect the safety and well-being of everyone involved in the sport.