Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom charged by GFA over alleged misconduct in Elmina Sharks v Swedru All Blacks game

The owner of Elmina Sharks, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has been charged by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for alleged breaches of the Division One League Regulations and the GFA Disciplinary Code.

This comes following violence that marred the game after the referee was attacked in Zone Two during a league match between Elmina Sharks and Swedru All Blacks at the Nduom Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Dr. Nduom allegedly entered the inner perimeter and field of play without authorization to protest a penalty decision. His actions are said to have disrupted the match proceedings.

Additionally, the GFA accuses Dr Nduom of inciting Elmina Sharks players, officials, and fans against the match officials.

He also allegedly used social media to further escalate tensions, encouraging fans and club officials to act against the referees.

According to the GFA, these actions led to violence against the match officials, an offence classified as misconduct that brings the game into disrepute.

As a result, Dr. Nduom has been given until Wednesday, February 19, 2025, to officially respond to the charges.

The football fraternity now awaits his response as the GFA takes regulatory action to uphold discipline and fairness in the league.