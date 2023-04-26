De Zerbi was against Alfred Duncan's move to Fiorentina - Sassuolo CEO reveals

CEO of Italian outfit Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali has revealed that Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan was one of the favourite players of Roberto De Zerbi when their paths crossed at the club a few years ago.

Duncan joined Fiorentina in 2020 from Sassuolo following a series of loan deals. According to Carnevali, De Zerbi was against the idea of selling Duncan because he felt that he needed the player and would require someone with similar skills to replace him.

"It is known that Sassuolo is considered an expensive shop, and even 3 years ago there was an important request for Duncan from Fiorentina, which the club had decided to accept. De Zerbi was against it. "He said he needed the player and if he was going to be sold, a replacement was required with the same quality," Carnevali told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"In my opinion, the midfield was fine even without Duncan. We were on the phone, we argued. I said: "I don't want to sound rude but now I'll hang up, I'm going to the Sheraton (the hotel market headquarters, ed) I sell Duncan and I won't buy you anyone". We didn't speak to each other for twenty days. One morning we met, we burst out laughing, we embraced and everything started again as usual".

Duncan has now played 78 matches for Fiorentina and has scored four goals with three assists.

Meanwhile, de Zerbi currently manages Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League who are currently eighth on the league log after 30 matches.