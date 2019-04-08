Deadly forward Ernest Adiwoh bags brace as Emmanuel FC cruise past New Life FC in Jordan Anagblah Cup

Well-structured Emmanuel FC started their Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup tournament with a 3-2 win over New Life FC on Monday.

Prior to the much-anticipated derby clash at the Nungua Town Park, Emmanuel FC live-wire Ernest Adiwoh fired a warning shot to their opponents - claiming they are in perfect condition to begin the competition with maximum points.

Adiwoh wasted no time in setting the tone by putting Emmanuel FC ahead with a spectacular volley with just five minutes on the clock.

Richard Kingson's side were handed the cushioning by wing-wizard Cleland Adjetey who danced his way through the defense of New Life FC before planting a curler into the top corner in the 9th minute.

New Life FC came back strongly in the match and pulled a goal back but Adiwoh netted another superlative goal to ensure the three points are in the bag for Emmanuel FC though their opponents grabbed another goal midway through the second half.

Emmanuel FC midfielder Isaac Nyarko's all-round display did not go unnoticed as he was crowned the Man of the Match award.

Emmanuel FC currently sit atop of Group 7A with three points but a superior goal difference ahead of their rivals.