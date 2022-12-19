Debut at 13: Fataho Nerie becomes youngest ever to play in Ghana Premier League

Aduana Stars whiz kid Fataho Nerie is the youngest player ever to feature in the Ghana Premier League.

The promising talent made his league debut against Hearts of Oak on 11 October 2022 at age 13, 8 months and 30 days.

He replaced Douglas Owusu Ansah in the 62nd minute as the Fire Boys beat the Phobians 1-0 at Nana Agyeman Badu I Park.

The previous record belonged to a former Aduana Stars player who debuted at 13 years, 10 months and 22 days on November 6, 2017.

Kyeremeh climbed off the bench to replace Richard Mpong in their fixture against Berekum Chelsea.

Nerie, who turned 14 on 12 December 2022, made two more appearances before the break-cameos against Legon Cities and Real Tamale United.