Debut-delight as Eddie Nketiah scores for Leeds United in Carabao Cup win

Ghanaian youngster Edward Nketiah netted his debut goal for Leeds United in their 3-1 win against Salford FC in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

The LillyWhites silenced the home crowd in the 20th minute after Nketiah’s smart finish.

Goals early in the second half from Gaetano Berardi and Mat Klich completed the rout, carrying Marcelo Bielsa’s side through to a home tie against Stoke, but it was the display of Nketiah which could have a longer term positive impact for a Leeds side that struggled to convert possession into goals last season.

Nketiah joined the York-shire based club on a season long loan from Arsenal FC.