Debut disappointment for Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh as FC Metz fall to Rennes

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh stepped onto the field for the first time in FC Metz colours during Sunday's Ligue 1 encounter against Rennes.

However, the debut was marred by a disappointing result, as Metz faced a challenging 5-1 defeat on the road.

Tetteh made a second-half appearance, wearing the number 17 shirt. Tetteh's introduction to his new club arrived shortly after completing his transfer from English Championship side Hull City earlier in the week.

The 26-year-old striker, in the midst of adjusting to his new surroundings, couldn't have anticipated the unfavorable outcome of the match.

The Ghanaian signed a three-year contract with Metz, marking a significant transition from Hull City after just one season with the English club.

The transfer involved an estimated fee of £1.5 million, underlining Metz's investment in acquiring Tetteh's services.

Tetteh's time at Hull City was characterised by a series of unfortunate injuries, which hindered his consistent performance on the pitch.

Notably, a hamstring injury in March curtailed his playing time for the season, impacting his contributions to the club's endeavours.

Despite these challenges, Tetteh managed to contribute a goal and provide four assists across 17 appearances for Hull City. His playing time amassed a total of 811 minutes during his tenure.