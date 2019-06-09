Debut MLS goal excites FC Dallas forward Francis Atuahene

Ghanaian forward Francis Atuahene feels excited after scoring on his Major League Soccer debut to salvage a point for FC Dallas on Saturday.

Atuahene, who was celebrating his 23rd birthday, netted the equaliser for Dallas in their 2-2 draw against San Jose Earthquakes.

"I feel very energetic and very excited," Atuahene said. "I was more excited that we were back in the game, and we created more opportunities. The goal is to always get the three points, but I was happy that I was able to contribute."

After scoring the equalizer, Atuahene celebrated by pointing to the back of his jersey, which read his last name. He was relieved that he finally got the opportunity to prove himself, and he said he's always been ready for his chance after an injury-plagued start to his career.

"It's been so long since I've gotten to play like this," Atuahene said. "It's been a very long time — I've been through a lot of injuries. So, when I scored, I pointed to the back of my jersey just to let [everyone] remember the name. I was just excited."