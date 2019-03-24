Debutante Ghana striker Ekuban hails 'amazing' birthday goal against Kenya

Ghana newboy Caleb Ekuban has described as amazing the debut goal he scored for Black Stars on his birthday in their 1-0 victory over Kenya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday evening.

The birthday boy Caleb Ekuban scored the late winner for the Black Stars at Accra Sports Stadium as they won the game they completely dominated.

The Leeds United forward, who is on-loan at Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor this season, made the desired impact off the bench as the Black Stars duly leapfrogged their opponents to top Group F.

Ghana end the qualifying campaign on nine points, two more than the Harambee Stars who, like their counterparts, had already booked their place at this year's showpiece last year.

Considering both countries had already booked their ticket to Egypt before the match in Accra, it was no surprise that the game wasn't a classic with the Black Stars dominating the exchanges.

The game continued to ebb and flow with neither team really testing the opposition goalkeeper before Ekuban made his mark.

Having emerged from the bench just after the hour mark, the forward took his time to settle into the game before delivering a piece of individual skill in the 82nd minute.

Ekuban let the ball roll past him before chasing after it and firing a low left-footed drive past the Kenyan goalkeeper to send the home fans into delirium including the striker himself.

"It's quite amazing," Turkey-based striker Ekuban told reporters after scoring for Ghana on his debut and on his birthday on Saturday.

"The first thing, as a striker, you want to do is to score so when you get the opportunity and you score it feels like it is not even real. I am really happy.”

His goal proved the difference between the two sides as Ghana rose above their opponents to end top of the qualifying group.

Ekuban was born in Italy to Ghanaian parents.