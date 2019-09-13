Deceased Ghana star Junior Agogo to be cremated on 29 September in London

Former Ghana forward Junior Manuel Agogo will be cremated in London on Sunday, September 29, GHANASoccernet.com can report.

Agogo, who played for several clubs during his career, passed away at his base in London on Thursday, August 22.

He was hospitalized in 2015 after suffering stroke which debilitated him.

He was remembered for his eye-catching performances for the Black Stars during the 2008 Nations Cup on home soil.

The 40-year-old former Zamalek striker will be cremated at St Mark's Hamilton Terrace in London on September 29.