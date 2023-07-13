Decision to include home-based players reaps massive benefit to Ghanaian clubs

The decision to include home-based players in Ghana squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has reaped huge benefits for domestic clubs in the Ghana.

Almost $600,000 was gained by five clubs in Ghana, with Hearts of Oak earning the most after former captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh made the squad to Qatar.

The Phobians will receive $219,000 for Afriyie Barniah's length of stay with the Black Stars while Asante Kotoko earn $200,000 following Danlad Ibrahim's presence in camp.

Dreams FC and King Faisal will share a little over $36,000 with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku earning Division One side Steadfast FC $109,000.

The money is from FIFA's Club Benefits Programme, where $209 million will be distributed to 440 clubs represented at the World Cup.

“The FIFA Club Benefits Programme is a clear example of how the FIFA World Cup has a positive impact on club football across the world,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“Qatar 2022 was not only the career pinnacle for many players, but also the most successful World Cup ever and one that will contribute to football development in all corners of the planet. Club football plays a key role within the football ecosystem and the FIFA Club Benefits Programme provides us with an excellent opportunity to support clubs."