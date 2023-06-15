Decision to play home matches at WAFA Park helped Great Olympics – Bismark Kobby Mensah

Head coach of Accra Great Olympics, Bismark Kobby Mensah has hailed the management of the club’s decision to change their home match venue to the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

The Competitions Department of the Ghana Football Association in April approved Accra Great Olympics FC's request to move their home matches from the Accra Sports Stadium to their alternative match venue in Sogakope.

Mensah, who took over as head coach in February after the club parted ways with Yaw Preko has disclosed that the decision paid off. He told Kessben Sports: “Because we played five games there. We had 13 points out of 15 so it was good. It helped us. It was a right decision for our management to take to take the team there. It helped us a lot.”

The Wonder Club finished the season in 14th position with 45 points.