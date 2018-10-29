Decision to play in Africa best for Kotoko- Policy Analyst Amoh Sarpong

Policy Analyst of Asante Kotoko, Amoh Sarpong has reiterated that the decision by management of the club to participate in the CAF Confederations Cup next season was the best for the team and coach C.K Akunor.

The Porcupine Warriors decided to participate in next season's Confederations Cup despite initially agreeing at a meeting of club owners and the normalisation committee to pull out of the continental championship.

However, just a day after the decision was taken the reds petitioned the NC, and last Friday they were granted their request.

“Going to Africa has lot of benefits for the club and even the head coach himself.” Amo Sarpong told Kumasi-based Silver FM.

“So far as I know Akonnor has never managed in Africa before. He’s not been there in the Africa competitions. And so this is even going to be a big expose for him” he explained.

“For me this is the best decision this management of the club has taken to go to Africa. It is a considered decision we have made.” he added.

The Kumasi based outfit are the current holders of the FA Cup and are eligible to participate in the CAF Confederations Cup following the suspension of all domestic football.