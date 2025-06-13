Decision to play in Africa will only be taken after the FA Cup final – Golden Kick CEO Joseph Epton

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Golden Kick SC, Joseph Epton, has issued a statement addressing concerns about the club’s ability to play in Africa if they win the MTN FA Cup.

The lower-division side would earn the right to play in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup if they beat Asante Kotoko in the final of the FA Cup this weekend.

Although Joseph Epton admits that Golden Kick are not financially strong, he insists that it should not be a reason to block the team’s right to compete in Africa.

In his statement, he stated that the club’s decision to compete or not to compete in Africa will be taken at the end of the final.

“Sport is built on merit, not convenience. If Golden Kick Sporting Club earns victory on the pitch, then we deserve every reward that comes with it - regardless of our size, budget, or perceived readiness for CAF competitions,” Joseph Epton said in his statement.

The Golden Kick CEO added, “â€¦concerns about our potential participation in CAF competitions are not without merit. But these are matters to address after the game is played - not reasons to doubt or block our right to compete. Should we win the FA Cup, we have rightfully earned the opportunity to represent Ghana.

“If, at that point, we determine that participation in the CAF Confederation Cup isn't financially viable, we would make a responsible decision - whether to seek sponsorships, partnerships, or even step aside. In such a case, we trust that the Ghanaian football authorities would step in to ensure the country is represented with strength and dignity.”

The MTN FA Cup final between Golden Kick SC and Asante Kotoko SC will be played on Sunday, June 15.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.