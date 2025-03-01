Decision to retain Otto Addo as Black Stars coach was surprising - Kudjoe Fianoo

Former Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman Kudjoe Fianoo has expressed his disappointment over the decision to keep Otto Addo as head coach of the Black Stars despite the team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

For the first time in 20 years, Ghana will miss out on the continental tournament after finishing at the bottom of their qualifying group with just three points. The Black Stars endured a disappointing campaign, recording three losses and three draws in six matches.

Following the team’s poor performance, many fans and football stakeholders called for Otto Addo’s dismissal. However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has opted to retain the 49-year-old coach, who signed a three-year contract in March 2024 with an option for an additional two years. Additionally, the GFA has strengthened the team’s backroom staff as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Fianoo, in an interview with Asempa FM, questioned the rationale behind keeping Addo in charge, arguing that a coaching change was necessary.

"We must qualify for the World Cup, but the coach must select the right players who will compete for the country because we all want to be at the tournament," he told Asempa FM.

"Our challenges started in Cameroon, and the questions were is the problem the coach or the players? We have seen changes after every tournament, and so the decision to retain Otto Addo after failing to qualify for AFCON is surprising to me, but I believe the right players should be selected in every game. Players who are ready to die for the team must be invited, and that must be the way to go," he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will resume their World Cup qualifying campaign with two crucial matches. They will host Chad in Accra on March 21 before traveling to Morocco to face Madagascar on March 24, 2025.