Decline of football started before Kurt Okraku came – Barimah Atuahene

Former Hearts of Oak board member Barimah Atuahene has dismissed claims that Ghana football’s decline began under the tenure of Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku.

According to him, the challenges facing the country’s football landscape predate Okraku’s administration.

In recent years, Ghana’s football fortunes have dwindled, with the Black Stars failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and suffering a disappointing group-stage exit at the 2023 AFCON.

However, the Black Satellites have secured a spot at the U-20 AFCON, offering a glimpse of hope.

He also criticized the selection process for the national team, arguing that some players who barely feature for their clubs still receive call-ups.

“It is not just Kurt Okrakuâ€”football has been declining for years. In the past, players were highly committed when playing for Ghana, but now, they are just playing,” he told Asempa FM.

“There are some players who play only ten minutes or three minutes for their clubs, yet they get called up to the Black Stars. How can they perform?”

Despite concerns over financial mismanagement and transparency in the GFA, there remains optimism about Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.