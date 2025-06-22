Deco confirms Nico Williams’ 'strong desire' to join Barcelona

FC Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has confirmed reports indicating that Nico Williams is open to signing for the club.

Williams, 22, is a transfer target of several clubs in Europe this summer and is open to the idea of leaving La Liga side Athletic Club.

Having been linked with potential moves to Arsenal, Bayern Munich and FC Bayern Munich, the Spanish attacker who is of Ghanaian descent wants to join the La Liga Champions.

According to Deco, Barcelona are working to meet the right conditions to secure the services of Nico Williams this summer.

“Yes, Nico Williams wants to come... and we will try. Nico, same as other players, is showing a strong desire to comeâ€¦ and if the right conditions are met in his case, we’ll definitely try to complete the deal,” Deco told La Vanguardia in an interview.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have in the last 24 hours presented an improved offer to Athletic Club, hoping to reach an agreement with the club to sign Nico Williams.

In the improved bid, the German Bundesliga champions are willing to increase the salary of the forward and will pay him 2 million euros in bonuses every year should he sign for the team.