Deduct points of clubs to fight racism- KP Boateng advocates

Ghana International Kevin-Prince Boateng has advocated for the deduction of points of clubs whose supporters are involved with racist chants.

The former AC Milan star plans to set up an anti-racist organization to fight racism which he believes the authorities have not done enough to tackle the situation.

In recent times there have been racist chants towards players such as Balotelli, Koulibaly, Kean in the Serie A.

Boateng believes people caught in racist chants should be locked up as well as clubs should be punished with a point deduction.

"I'm sick of it," said the 32-year-old, "people do not understand how Balotelli, Boateng or Koulibaly feel when they get home."

He becomes "crazy" when he hears comments like "'yes and you deserve five million euros."

“These are scars that you cannot get rid of, ", he said.

It was not enough parts to exclude the fans, "we have to lock them in. The clubs have to pay for the behavior of their fans".

“If necessary, they should be punished with a point deduction”, he added.